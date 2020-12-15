Rain arrives Tuesday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our weather over the next 24 hours will be a bit of a roller coaster ride with some cold, some warmth (at least warmer), and more rain.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker will mean rain Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. It will be a low-impact weather system since it will really move through our area while most of us are sleeping. The system we’re tracking is over the Central Rockies Monday afternoon. It will track eastward quickly, intensifying over the Central Plains on Tuesday before bringing rain to us. A few showers are possible after 6 PM Tuesday. Rain will increase starting around 10 PM Tuesday night. The rain will be on its way out of our area by 6 AM Wednesday, then any lingering light showers will end before noon.

The Next 24 Hours

Our next 24 hours offers some variety. This evening will be cloudy, and we will cool quickly to the mid-to-upper 30s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 31 degrees. Tuesday is another good day for long sleeves and jackets. The day starts with some cold lower 30s. The high temperature will be near 54 degrees. Clouds will begin thickening up in the afternoon and evening before the rain ramps up after 10 PM.

Chilly This Week

The cold that follows Wednesday’s rain will bring lows in the upper 20s and highs in the low-to-mid 50s. We will record to the 60s for highs this weekend, but there’s always a trade off for the warming. Rain is in the weekend forecast.

