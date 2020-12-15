Rain chances increase tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! We are off to a chilly start on our Tuesday with temperatures mainly in the low-30s. There is likely to be frost on your car’s windshield through about 8 this morning, so be sure to leave some extra time to get to your destination this morning. We’ll see mostly clear skies this morning, with clouds slowly increasing throughout the day. Highs will be in the low-50s this afternoon and a stray shower will be possible late this afternoon.

Rain will pick up across the area after 10 o’clock this evening. Thunder will be possible, but with temperatures in the 40s, severe weather is not expected. Any thunderstorms that do develop will produce heavier rainfall. The heaviest of the rain will exit the area around sunrise Wednesday morning, with conditions gradually drying out throughout the day on Wednesday. Wednesday will be chilly, with persistent cloud cover and a brisk wind.

Morning lows will dip into the upper-20s by Thursday and Friday mornings. Both days will features lots of sunshine with highs in the low-50s and mid-50s on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Another disturbance is set to move through this weekend and will bring showers to our area on Saturday and Sunday. Shower chances will continue into Monday, but the bulk of the rain will stay to the south of our area.

