Graveside services for Mr. Tommie McMillian will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Zion Hill CME Church Cemetery, Meridian with Rev. Winston Johnson officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Tommie McMillian, 76, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. There will be no viewing.

