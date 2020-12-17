Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 3,515 new confirmed cases Thursday

There are 2,310 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
There are 2,310 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.(AP)
By WAFF Digital
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:59 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF/WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 253,364 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March. The state is tracking another 56,971 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 3,515 new confirmed cases added Thursday. There have been 3,745 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 29,559 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,310 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 183,625 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Thursday. You may track numbers for your specific county in the dashboard provided and updated by ADPH.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw459202063
Sumter701233723
Marengo1566268848
Pickens1501248008

Copyright 2020 WAFF/WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Marion woman charged with felony child abuse
Seven suspects arrested for bringing contraband into the Lauderdale County Jail.
7 charged in contraband case at Lauderdale County Jail
The Mississippi Department of Corrections finds itself once again under investigation over...
Audit requested by MDOC commissioner finds hundreds of thousands in misspent funds by previous administration
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 17, 2020
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (File Photo)
Alabama report on gambling policy completed

Latest News

A man walks past the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and Washington Monument as sunrise...
Visit by COVID-infected official closes Washington Monument
Doctors are preparing for a baby boom at the start of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors: Pandemic baby boom is coming in 2021
Doctors are preparing for a baby boom at the start of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors expecting pandemic baby boom
Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
US awaits word on 2nd vaccine as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
The expected total allocation of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine planned for Alabama is 83,400 doses.
ADPH updates vaccine distribution