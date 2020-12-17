COVID-19 in Alabama: 3,515 new confirmed cases Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF/WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 253,364 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March. The state is tracking another 56,971 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 3,515 new confirmed cases added Thursday. There have been 3,745 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 29,559 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,310 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 183,625 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Thursday. You may track numbers for your specific county in the dashboard provided and updated by ADPH.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 459 20 2063 Sumter 701 23 3723 Marengo 1566 26 8848 Pickens 1501 24 8008

Copyright 2020 WAFF/WTOK. All rights reserved.