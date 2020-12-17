Marion woman charged with felony child abuse

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - A Marion woman has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse after sending videos of her abusing an infant.

Authorities say Kiana Ruffin, 24, took videos of herself abusing her infant child.

“The videos were made by her and show the child being suffocated. We have made sure the child has received medical attention,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.

The 6-month-old girl is now in the hospital and in stable condition. Child protective services have been contacted. Calhoun said the videos are unbearable to watch and involve unspeakable acts against the little girl.

“The victim in this case was her own child. The child is 6-months-old. It is one of the worst videos I have seen in my career,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun said the videos show clear cases of child abuse and shouldn’t be taken lightly

“We are not talking about where a parent is spanking a child. That’s not what we are talking about here,” Calhoun explained. “We are talking about something that if most citizens were to see this video footage, it would alarm them that someone would do something like that to a 6 month child.”

Calhoun said if a citizen ever comes across abusive videos or suspect abuse of a child, that they should contact authorities immediately.

“If someone ever sees that or has possession of something we encourage them to contact us. We will have an investigator look at the video and make determinations about what would be an appropriate charge,” Calhoun said.

Right now, Ruffin is charged with two counts of child abuse with a total bond of $150,000, but Calhoun says more charges are expected.

