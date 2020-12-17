MUNA FCU makes donation to Marion PD’s toy drive

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - Randall Davis, chief of police, Marion PD MUNA Federal Credit Union made a $1,000 donation to the Marion Police Department for the department’s annual toy drive.

“We’re out here today because a couple of times a year we do partner up with Marion to do things for the community, different types of projects,” said Morgan Cooper, the collections officer at MUNA FCU. “So we did participate in the Toy Drive and we brought a bunch of toys today for the kids.”

The Marion Police Department has been collecting toys for children in our area and will be distributing the toys right in time for Christmas.

“This really helps a lot, it helps a lot of families, and especially now, families are going through tough times with the COVID-19, a lot of people are not working, and this is going to help a lot. And like I said, we really thank MUNA a lot for seeing what’s going on in the community and helping out.”

The police department already has several areas filled with toys, and Thursday’s donation will bring even more joy to the community.

“It’s just one of the ways throughout the year that we can help the community,” Cooper said.

The Marion Police Department will distribute the toys this Sunday starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Hamasa Temple Shrine building.

