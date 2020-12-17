Advertisement

Stonewall-Enterprise combine Christmas parades for first time ever

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A local parade that was “off” as recently as Wednesday is now “on” again!

A combined Stonewall and Enterprise Christmas parade will be held Saturday for first time ever.

Lineup will be at Jones College in Stonewall at 1 p.m. The parade will start at 2 p.m.

Due to length, and last-minute preparations, organizers say the parade is only for vehicles and there will be no walking participants.

Check out the parade route!
Jones College - Highway 513 (Erwin Rd)
North on Highway 513 to Enterprise
Continue on Hwy. 513 (Bridge Street)
Then to Old Mill Creek Road (2nd set of railroad tracks)
Then travel in front of K & L Quick Stop
Turn left onto Main Street
Turn right onto River Road
End at Enterprise High School parking lot
Christmas Parade route in Enterprise (Source: Clarke County Hot Topics)
Christmas Parade route in Enterprise (Source: Clarke County Hot Topics)(Clarke County Hot Topics)

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

