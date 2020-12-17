Advertisement

Tribe receives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Sandra Ben receives a COVID-19 vaccine. The Choctaw Health Center received its first doses of...
Sandra Ben receives a COVID-19 vaccine. The Choctaw Health Center received its first doses of the vaccine this week and started administering doses to employees who met the criteria Thursday.(Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The Choctaw Health Center received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and started administering to those employees who met the criteria.

The 425 doses were delivered to the Choctaw Health Center, the first healthcare facility in Neshoba County to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Leaders pray over the vaccine
Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben; Tribal Council members Loriann Ahshapanek (Standing Pine), Nigel Gibson (Pearl River), Deborah Martin (Pearl River) and Wilma Simpson-McMillan (Tucker); Interim Director of the Choctaw Health Center Mary Harrison; Choctaw Health Center staff members, along with local Choctaw pastors, took part in praying over the vaccine prior to it being administered to employees.

“As we receive this first wave of vaccine, I want us to remember all those we have lost to COVID,” said Chief Ben. “This first batch of vaccine will be provided to health personnel working on the frontline of the pandemic. Soon all our Tribal members will receive this vaccine. May this be the first step in the healing and wellness of our people from this disease and global pandemic.”

CHC employees are not required to take the vaccine but over a third elected to take it. The first 100 vaccinations were administered Thursday and more will be given Friday. This launches a major effort to vaccinate frontline health care workers, and ultimately, the entire Tribal community.

“CHC is committed to providing workforce members accurate information to help them decide whether and when to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Harrison. “It is exciting to have the vaccine at Choctaw Health Center and have this added protection offered to our frontline employees.”

The CHC Vaccine Task Force has elected to follow the administration phases recommended by Indian Health Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first phase is to administer to Choctaw Health Center employees, first responders, long-term care facility staff and residents, and elders with underlying conditions.
Brant Isaac was among Choctaw members vaccinated against COVID-19 Thursday.
Brant Isaac was among Choctaw members vaccinated against COVID-19 Thursday.(Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians)
Choctaw Health Center employees begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines Thursday.
Choctaw Health Center employees begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines Thursday.(Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians)

