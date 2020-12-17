Advertisement

UWA offering free basketball tickets with online registration

(Courtesy: UWA Athletics)
(Courtesy: UWA Athletics)(WTOK)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:36 PM CST
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (UWA Athletics) – Basketball tickets for University of West Alabama men’s and women’s basketball games are available free of charge for the 2020-21 season by simply registering for admission online.

Registration ensures that Tiger fans will have a ticket for admission in a time where crowd sizes are limited due to COVID-19 protocols. After registering, an electronic ticket will be sent to Tiger fans’ smart phones with a QR code that can be shown at the spectator entrance to Pruitt Hall Gym for free admission beginning one hour before tipoff.

Registering for your free Tiger basketball tickets is fast and easy. Tiger fans can go to www.uwaathletics.com, click on the basketball schedule tab and then click on “Tickets” at the far right of the scheduled game. The ticket tab will appear as soon as tickets are available to claim. If all available tickets have been claimed that will also appear on the App.

Friday and Saturday’s men’s contests at home against Christian Brothers have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. This marks the second week of games postponed for the UWA men’s basketball team.

UWA women’s basketball will not play at home again until Jan. 15 and 16 against Union. Keep an eye on the women’s basketball schedule web page to register for those free tickets.

