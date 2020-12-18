7 charged in contraband case at Lauderdale County Jail

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department has charged numerous people with bringing contraband into the jail.

The incident began on the weekend of December 5th. Five of the suspects were already in jail charged in other cases, including three murder suspects.

Shamell A. Hill, 43, Edward Earl House, 42, Marcus Jermaine Rew, 39, Karon D. McVay, 44, and Dexter Thomas, 43, have all been charged.

“Edward House has also been charged with conspiracy. He was the key player in beginning this process. We know that he directed this process. There are going to be others charged, ultimately,” Calhoun said.

Two others, Edmond Miller, 23, and Dennis Latney, 31, were arrested for pushing things like methamphetamine, marijuana, cell phones and a knife into one of the jail cells. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says the investigation is far from over.

“The two new ones, who decided that they wanted to assist in bringing this contraband into our facility, now have the opportunity to stay inside,” Calhoun explained. “They won’t have to stay on the outside. We brought them in the backdoor and now they’ve been booked and charged appropriately.“

All of the suspects are facing numerous charges involving contraband in the jail.

