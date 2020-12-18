ADPH updates vaccine distribution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health said it distributed doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Alabama hospitals this week, and as of Friday, 4,489 vaccines had been administered. Providers have 24 hours to report to ADPH.

ADPH was advised of some reduction in the second planning allocation of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for next week. This decrease will not affect people who are receiving the Pfizer product for their first dose, as their second doses have been already allocated. The original planned Pfizer allocation for Alabama next week was 48,750 doses. The total allocation for the state has been reduced to 29,250.

The Food and Drug Administration Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted to recommend Emergency Use Authorization of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Thursday. A formal vote by FDA on issuing an EUA for the Moderna product is expected, coming one week after the committee voted to recommend the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for EUA.

If the Moderna vaccine is given an EUA as expected, ADPH expects some hospitals in Alabama to begin receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week. Names of hospitals receiving Moderna will be provided in the near future. The expected total allocation of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine planned for Alabama is 83,400 doses.

ADPH urges public to practice caution during the holiday season: • Postpone travel and avoiding gatherings. • Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds • Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others • Avoid people who are sick • Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible • Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others • Cover coughs and sneezes • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces • Monitor your health

The ADPH said these good practices need to be followed, even after vaccines are widely available.

For additional prevention and treatment resources, visit the ADPH website.

