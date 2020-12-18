Advertisement

Alabama report on gambling policy completed

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (File Photo)
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (File Photo)(Source: Alabama Governor's Office)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement Friday after receiving a completed gambling policy report from a study group she authorized in March 2020.

The debate about gambling in the state has been ongoing for years. A lottery bill had seventy sponsors in the Alabama House this year but the bill died.

Ivey asked for a review and fact-gathering about gambling policy by a 12-member group. She said she wanted detailed information to allow public officials and the people of the state to make the most informed decision possible, should legislation be pursued to expand gaming.

“I continue to maintain the final say on gambling belongs to the people of our great state, and if and when I have a recommendation regarding a specific course of action, I will do so in full transparency to the people of Alabama, working hand-in-hand with the Alabama Legislature,” Ivey said.

Members of the Study Group on Gambling
Todd Strange (Chair)
R. “Rey” Almodóvar
Dr. Deborah Barnhart
Walter Bell
Dr. Regina Benjamin
Young Boozer
Sheriff Sam Cochran
Elizabeth “Liz” Huntley
Carl Jamison
Justice James “Jim” Main
Phillip “Phil” Rawls
Bishop B. Mike Watson

Read the entire report below:

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Marion woman charged with felony child abuse
Seven suspects arrested for bringing contraband into the Lauderdale County Jail.
7 charged in contraband case at Lauderdale County Jail
The Mississippi Department of Corrections finds itself once again under investigation over...
Audit requested by MDOC commissioner finds hundreds of thousands in misspent funds by previous administration
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 17, 2020

Latest News

The Golden Ticket Cinemas Theater was expected to open Friday but is being pushed back to Monday.
Uptown Meridian theater opening date postponed
Alabama Cong. Terri Sewell will be in Sumter County and four other counties next week to...
Sewell announces holiday food distributions
Meeting via Zoom.
State health officer meets with city leaders
The Minority Business Alliance donated $500 to Feed by Faith.
Feed by Faith receives donation
Smoke billows from a Meridian home after it caught fire Thursday night.
Fire destroys Meridian home