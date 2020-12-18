Alabama report on gambling policy completed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement Friday after receiving a completed gambling policy report from a study group she authorized in March 2020.

The debate about gambling in the state has been ongoing for years. A lottery bill had seventy sponsors in the Alabama House this year but the bill died.

Ivey asked for a review and fact-gathering about gambling policy by a 12-member group. She said she wanted detailed information to allow public officials and the people of the state to make the most informed decision possible, should legislation be pursued to expand gaming.

“I continue to maintain the final say on gambling belongs to the people of our great state, and if and when I have a recommendation regarding a specific course of action, I will do so in full transparency to the people of Alabama, working hand-in-hand with the Alabama Legislature,” Ivey said.

Members of the Study Group on Gambling Todd Strange (Chair)

R. “Rey” Almodóvar

Dr. Deborah Barnhart

Walter Bell

Dr. Regina Benjamin

Young Boozer

Sheriff Sam Cochran

Elizabeth “Liz” Huntley

Carl Jamison

Justice James “Jim” Main

Phillip “Phil” Rawls

Bishop B. Mike Watson

Read the entire report below:

