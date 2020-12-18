Annual Bernard Blackwell All-Star Football Game set for Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The high school football season may be over, but football is still happening in the Magnolia State.

The 72nd Bernard Blackwell All-Star Football game is scheduled for 1:30 pm Saturday at Brandon High School. Seven local athletes were invited to partake in the annual matchup representing both the North and South teams.

The South Team features five area athletes, including Union High School receiver Jamarcus Jones.

Jones has been practicing with the South Team all week at Oak Grove High School, hoping to get the win over the North Team on Saturday. While Jones faced some of his teammates during the regular season, he’s excited for the opportunity to compete with them this time around.

“It’s been a lot of fun and great getting to meet new people,” Jones said. “Getting to play with different people who are the best of the best is a great opportunity so I’m enjoying it.”

Here’s a list of area athletes set to compete in Saturday’s all-star game:

SOUTH TEAM

Kristian Milsap (RB) - Enterprise

Miguel Evans (LB) - Newton County

Jamarcus Jones (WR) - Union

MarTavius Evans (LB) - Wayne County

Jalen Wells (LB) - Scott Central

Nick Agee (LB) - Bay Springs

NORTH TEAM

Jamarcus Eiland (LB) - Louisville

Travorous Hatcher (DL) - Noxubee County

General admission tickets for the matchup will be sold at the gate for $10

