Audit requested by MDOC commissioner finds hundreds of thousands in misspent funds by previous administration

Investigators also found MDOC spent $41,084 in taxpayer dollars for what Hall called “stress reduction rooms,” with massage chairs, Himalayan salt lamps and art. Those purchases were deemed excessive by the auditor’s office.

Another finding from the investigation flagged 36 different instances where MDOC did not issue a purchase order for a contractual purchase, which is required in order to ensure contracts are not overpaid.

Contractual purchases without purchase orders totaled $14,387,463, according to the report.

White acknowledges that finding brings to mind Hall’s predecessor, Chris Epps, and the contractual improprieties that took place under his watch.

Epps remains in federal prison for receiving bribes and kickbacks in excess of $2 million, investigators determined.

“It’s really discouraging, because you would hope that at the end of a big scandal involving an agency, the agency and agency’s leadership would then understand that they are going to be under extra scrutiny, and that they have to do things that will restore the public’s faith in their agency,” White said. “And in this case, not only did they not go above and beyond to restore that faith, but they also just ignored some of the basic rules and regs and the law around how they were supposed to spend money.”

In fact, the full extent of MDOC’s misspending under Hall’s watch may never be known.

Some records couldn’t be provided because the agency mistakenly destroyed audit documentation and records that were public, which included purchases, approvals and other accounting records.

Cain says if criminal charges come against current employees from this investigation, they’ll be dealt with swiftly.

“If you violate the law, we’re going to give you to the district attorney, and he’s going to work you over,” Cain said. “We’re not going to tolerate that.”

Whatever happens, Cain said his top priority is setting a positive example not just for the public, but those inmates under his care.

“If we don’t operate with integrity, how can we expect them to? And we’re trying to correct their deviant behavior and rehabilitate them and get them not to come back to prison, but if we’re not performing, and we should, we’re a terrible example for them. And that’s not acceptable,” Cain said.