Child abuse suspect gets $1.5 million bond

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - More counts of felony child abuse have been added to Kiana Ruffin’s charges.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department has charged Ruffin, 24, with 18 additional counts of felony child abuse, which brings the total to 20.

They say she recorded video of herself suffocating and abusing her 6-month-old daughter. The child is now in the care of others and has been to the hospital.

All 20 counts carry a bond of $75,000 each. For a total bond amount of $1.5 million.

