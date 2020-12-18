City of Meridian Arrest Report December 19, 2020

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 17, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM.



Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 3:06 AM on December 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 2nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.