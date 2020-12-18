City of Meridian Arrest Report December 19, 2020
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
ARREST REPORT
|NAME/DATE OF BIRTH
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|JAMES T COX, 1994
|2414 25TH ST
MERIDIAN, MS
|RESISTING ARREST; CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|BRIAN ROBINSO, 1991
|505 52ND AVE
MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JAMES D CARLISLE, 1981
|HOMELESS
|TRESPASSING; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
FELONY ARREST
There were no felony arrest to report
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 17, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 3:06 AM on December 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 2nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
