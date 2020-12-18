Advertisement

Coach Calvin Hampton honored

Church honors coach Calvin Hampton
Church honors coach Calvin Hampton(Travis Pettis)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -If you go by the Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Meridian there will soon be a new brick added to their walk of faith.

Bill Rodgers a member of the church donated a brick in the name of Coach Calvin Hampton who was a family friend.

Brick in honor of coach Calvin Hampton donated by Bill Rogers.
Brick in honor of coach Calvin Hampton donated by Bill Rogers.(Travis Pettis)

He wanted to find a way to honor Coach Hampton who had done so much for the city of Meridian, on and off the field.

“Well, it’s our hope that through this brick, in memory of Calvin Hampton, that we as a community, we as a county and we as a state don’t ever forget the impact and the works coach Calvin Hampton had on us,” Rodgers said.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Marion woman charged with felony child abuse
Seven suspects arrested for bringing contraband into the Lauderdale County Jail.
7 charged in contraband case at Lauderdale County Jail
The Mississippi Department of Corrections finds itself once again under investigation over...
Audit requested by MDOC commissioner finds hundreds of thousands in misspent funds by previous administration
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 17, 2020
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (File Photo)
Alabama report on gambling policy completed

Latest News

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs against South Carolina in the first half in an...
Ole Miss wideout Elijah Moore declares for NFL Draft
Players representing the South Team practice at Oak Grove High School
Annual Bernard Blackwell All-Star Football Game set for Saturday
Sports 10PM - December 17, 2020
Sports 6PM - December 17, 2020