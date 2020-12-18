Coach Calvin Hampton honored

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -If you go by the Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Meridian there will soon be a new brick added to their walk of faith.

Bill Rodgers a member of the church donated a brick in the name of Coach Calvin Hampton who was a family friend.

Brick in honor of coach Calvin Hampton donated by Bill Rogers. (Travis Pettis)

He wanted to find a way to honor Coach Hampton who had done so much for the city of Meridian, on and off the field.

“Well, it’s our hope that through this brick, in memory of Calvin Hampton, that we as a community, we as a county and we as a state don’t ever forget the impact and the works coach Calvin Hampton had on us,” Rodgers said.

