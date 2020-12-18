Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,500 new cases reported Friday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,507 new cases, 34 new deaths and 235...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,507 new cases, 34 new deaths and 235 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,507 new cases, 34 new deaths and 235 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 190,411 as of December 17.

So far, 4,354 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,607,803 as of December 12. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 148,466 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke10965510427
Kemper62119439
Lauderdale440916135385
Neshoba269813317754
Newton1395326611
Wayne1522256610

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Marion woman charged with felony child abuse
Seven suspects arrested for bringing contraband into the Lauderdale County Jail.
7 charged in contraband case at Lauderdale County Jail
The Mississippi Department of Corrections finds itself once again under investigation over...
Audit requested by MDOC commissioner finds hundreds of thousands in misspent funds by previous administration
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 17, 2020
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (File Photo)
Alabama report on gambling policy completed

Latest News

A man walks past the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and Washington Monument as sunrise...
Visit by COVID-infected official closes Washington Monument
Doctors are preparing for a baby boom at the start of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors: Pandemic baby boom is coming in 2021
Doctors are preparing for a baby boom at the start of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors expecting pandemic baby boom
Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
US awaits word on 2nd vaccine as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
The expected total allocation of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine planned for Alabama is 83,400 doses.
ADPH updates vaccine distribution