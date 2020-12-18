COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,500 new cases reported Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,507 new cases, 34 new deaths and 235 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 190,411 as of December 17.

So far, 4,354 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,607,803 as of December 12. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 148,466 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1096 55 104 27 Kemper 621 19 43 9 Lauderdale 4409 161 353 85 Neshoba 2698 133 177 54 Newton 1395 32 66 11 Wayne 1522 25 66 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

