Dobbs, health officials give local COVID update

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs joined Meridian’s mayor and local health and safety officials at a Meridian news conference Friday.

Topics included the impact for healthcare facilities from rising numbers of COVID cases in Meridian and Lauderdale County, where we are with the vaccine and what the distribution protocol is for Mississippi, what do we need to do from a governmental/community standpoint to flatten the curve and the importance of following safe guidelines, especially during the holiday season.

Dobbs says Mississippi will get the Moderna vaccine, which is easier to acquire, next week.

He urged people to continue to keep any social gatherings small even over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Dobbs said he plans to do that even though he has been vaccinated.

Dobbs said the people who are spreading COVID-19 don’t know they have it and are likely not displaying any symptoms. He said infections are happening among family groups and people socializing.

