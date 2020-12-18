Feed by Faith receives donation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of community members is giving back to a local food ministry.

The Minority Business Alliance donated $500 to Feed by Faith.

The holidays are here, and local charities are helping make an impact in communities by giving back to those in need.

But members of Minority Business Alliance want to help the help.

They also gave their support to the non-profit’s mission of helping feed the hungry in Meridian.

“With everything else that is going on, our organization believes that everybody is somebody. We want to make sure that we could do something for the less fortunate. People that are hungry and are needing a hand up. We want to be part of that. As minority business owners, we felt that it was important that we lead by example,” Kim Houston, District 4 councilwoman.

The organization will use the funds to build up their food storage.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.