Fire destroys Meridian home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department was called to a house fire Thursday night in the city.

It happened just after 11 o’clock in the 3900 block of 12th St., near TJ Harris Elementary School.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy flames coming from the single-story home.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly. No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was called.

