Friday starts cold, then warming leads us to more rain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cold is the story for the next 24 hours, but our next rain maker is looming, too.

Our Next Rain Maker Arrives This Weekend

Our next weather maker is a storm system that arrives on Saturday, bringing rain that will fall from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. New forecast data is showing some slight slowing in the timing of the rain. The rain now looks to increase between 3 PM and 7 PM from west to east across our area. The rain will fall through much of Saturday night and early Sunday morning. It will end between 3 AM and 6 AM Sunday.

Looking Ahead To Christmas

Then there’s the Christmas forecast, and we’re seeing some changes there, too. The changes are colder. There’s still a lot of time for significant changes, but the colder trend is well established at this point. Christmas Eve, Thursday, will start rainy with upper 50s. That’s as warm as the day will be. As the rain fades by midday, the day will become colder steadily so that we spend most of the day in the 40s. Then Christmas Day will become mostly sunny, and it will be cold. The high will be in the mid-30s after a morning low in the low-to-mid 20s. Check back for updates as we’re likely to see some changes in this forecast as we have more data to work with.

The Next 24 Hours

The next 24 hours will be cold, too. This evening will be clear, and we will cool from 40s to mid-30s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature will be near 26 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny. The day will start cold, and we’ll stay cool enough for long sleeves and jackets for much of the day. The high temperature will be near 55 degrees.

