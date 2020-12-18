Hardee’s makes special delivery to COVID ICU workers at Rush Health Systems

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK has partnered with Hardee’s here in Meridian to launch our Hardee’s Rise and Shine Healthcare Heroes campaign.

The daily recognition of a health care worker is our way to say thank you to those on the frontlines.

Hardee’s made a special breakfast delivery to some heroes at Rush Health Systems this morning. Nurses working in the hospitals COVID ICU unit were even surprised with a guest appearance from “Happy Star.”

They say this year has been tough, but they appreciate the community’s continued support and prayers.

“Being on the frontlines hasn’t been easy over the last few months. We’ve been able to come together as a team and work hard, just to keep the community safe and getting better after this virus. I would absolutely love to close down our COVID ICU unit and get back to more normal operations in 2021,” says Drew Calhoun, Charge Nurse in the COVID ICU unit at Rush.

“We just want to show our support to their employees. You know they’re going above and beyond during this time and any little small token that we can have to just show them our appreciation is what we’re trying to do,” says Hardee’s District Manager, Ron Mason.

