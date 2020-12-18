Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 19, 2020

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Marion woman charged with felony child abuse
Seven suspects arrested for bringing contraband into the Lauderdale County Jail.
7 charged in contraband case at Lauderdale County Jail
The Mississippi Department of Corrections finds itself once again under investigation over...
Audit requested by MDOC commissioner finds hundreds of thousands in misspent funds by previous administration
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 17, 2020
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (File Photo)
Alabama report on gambling policy completed

Latest News

Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Child abuse suspect gets $1.5 million bond
Robert Michael Lundstrom (far left) and Jacob Brent Fitzgerald (third from left) were...
AG: Six child predators sentenced to prison
Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 19, 2020
Seven suspects arrested for bringing contraband into the Lauderdale County Jail.
7 charged in contraband case at Lauderdale County Jail