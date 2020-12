Longtime radio personality, Larry Carr, dies at 64

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A longtime radio personality in and around Meridian died Thursday.

Larry Carr, 64, spent his entire career, which spanned decades, in radio in east Mississippi and west Alabama.

Carr was a Meridian native. Many may remember him from WQIC in Meridian as well as other stations.

Carr was the programming director and mid-day personality at WZNJ 106.5 The River in Demopolis prior to his recent illness.

Arrangements were incomplete Thursday at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in Meridian.

