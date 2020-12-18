MCC holds virtual graduation ceremony

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A virtual graduation ceremony was held for Meridian Community College on Friday.

The college posted a live stream on its Facebook and YouTube pages where parents and friends were able to send congratulatory messages and graduates were able to post their pictures.

“We have thousands of graduates who are taxpayers now in Meridian, Lauderdale County, and East Mississippi and so it’s important for them to be able to get these degrees and be able to move forward, and so we just want to celebrate with them,” said MCC president Dr. Thomas Huebner.

Dr. Huebner said that is was incredible to see the graduates persevere during these times of crisis.

“We’re proud of them and so the ability to be able to persevere through this and be able to graduate, get that diploma, and many of them are going to go straight to work.”

Over 200 students graduated from Meridian Community College this semester.

