New interim police chief in Philadelphia

By Janae' Hancock
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Great news for the city of Philadelphia. An interim police chief will take the place of Julian Greer starting in January.

Mayor James Young and the board of aldermen have named Lieutenant Eric Lyons as Philadelphia’s new interim police chief. This decision comes after current police chief Julian Greer announced that he will retire at the end of December.

Lyons will become the interim chief on January 1st. Mayor Young says he thinks Lyons will be a great fit until a new chief is hired.

“The department is in good hands. We have a lot of experienced officers that are there.” Young said, “And they pretty much can manage. Policies and procedures pretty much dictate what they do anyway. And right now, that’s what we’re going to see.”

Mayor Young says he believes Lyons will apply for the police chief position full-time. But Young says he and the board of aldermen will consider everyone who puts in an application.

To apply, you can go to City Hall in Philadelphia to fill out an application.

“We’re going to post it a couple of weeks,” Young said. “Hopefully by the 5th of January, we’re going to have some applications in. And by the second meeting in January, we’ll actually maybe do some interviews.”

