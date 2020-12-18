Advertisement

Ole Miss wideout Elijah Moore declares for NFL Draft

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs against South Carolina in the first half in an...
Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs against South Carolina in the first half in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 59-42.(AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Star Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Moore took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message about his decision.

“Since I was 6 years old I have had dreams about playing in the NFL and to make a better way for me and my family. After many prayers, tremendous consideration and countless discussions, I will not focus my attention on the 2021 NFL Draft,” he wrote in part.

Moore has been one of the best receivers in the nation as a Junior for the Rebels, tallying 86 receptions, nearly 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns in just eight games.

Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah also announced 25 minutes after Moore on Twitter that he would also be opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Yeboah came to Ole Miss from Temple as a graduate transfer in the offseason. His best performance of the season came against Alabama when the tight end caught 7 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

Both Moore and Yeboah look to join recent Ole Miss wideouts D.K. Metcalf and AJ Brown as early-round draft picks.

