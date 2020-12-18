Advertisement

Sewell announces holiday food distributions

Alabama Cong. Terri Sewell will be in Sumter County and four other counties next week to deliver over 2,500 food boxes.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Cong. Terri Sewell will be in Sumter County and four other counties next week to deliver over 2,500 food boxes.

The food distribution will be Dec. 21-23, and is first come, first served, while supplies last.

“Hundreds of thousands of Alabamians have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, and families are struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table,” Congresswoman Sewell said. “The test of a society is how we treat those with the most need. In the spirit of the holiday season, we must come together and do what we can to alleviate hunger in our communities.”

Details for Sewell’s holiday food drives:
Monday, December 21
Time: 9:00 AM
Location: C.H.O.I.C.E.
60 Hamburg Duncan Road
Uniontown, Ala.
Tuesday, December 22
Time: 8:00 AM
Location: Beulah Primitive Baptist Wellness Center
3304 County Road 37, Hope Hull, Ala.
Tuesday, December 22
Time: 3:00 PM
Location: Hill Hospital
751 Derby Drive, York, Ala.
Wednesday, December 23
Time: 9:00 AM
Location: My Sinai Missionary Baptist Church
210 County Road 29
Alberta, Ala.
Wednesday, December 23
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Selma Housing Authority
444 Washington St. Selma, Ala.

