Sewell announces holiday food distributions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Cong. Terri Sewell will be in Sumter County and four other counties next week to deliver over 2,500 food boxes.

The food distribution will be Dec. 21-23, and is first come, first served, while supplies last.

“Hundreds of thousands of Alabamians have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, and families are struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table,” Congresswoman Sewell said. “The test of a society is how we treat those with the most need. In the spirit of the holiday season, we must come together and do what we can to alleviate hunger in our communities.”

Details for Sewell’s holiday food drives: Monday, December 21

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: C.H.O.I.C.E.

60 Hamburg Duncan Road

Uniontown, Ala. Tuesday, December 22

Time: 8:00 AM

Location: Beulah Primitive Baptist Wellness Center

3304 County Road 37, Hope Hull, Ala. Tuesday, December 22

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: Hill Hospital

751 Derby Drive, York, Ala. Wednesday, December 23

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: My Sinai Missionary Baptist Church

210 County Road 29

Alberta, Ala. Wednesday, December 23

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Selma Housing Authority

444 Washington St. Selma, Ala.

