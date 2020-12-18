Third Thursday shopping in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - What better way to go into the Christmas week, than to do some last-minute shopping?

Third Thursday isn’t a new name in the square in downtown Philadelphia. Every year, from October to December, local stores and restaurants is open late for holiday shopping. Every third Thursday of the month, stores stay open from 5-8 p.m., with special deals and discounts.

“We’re having amazing deals tonight.” Lydia Bishop, a cashier for clothesline said. “We have complimentary gift wrapping. And just about anything you think you need for Christmas, we have it.”

Stores all around the square created unique ways for shoppers to receive discounts on their holiday items. Clothesline had shoppers pick an ornament off their Christmas tree which listed what percentage of a discount they would receive. M. Tootsies boutique & gifts had their customers draw a sheet of paper from a bin which listed what percentage of a discount they would receive.

The owner of M. Tootsies, Mickie Williams said, “people are ready to finish their Christmas shopping. And I feel like it will be a great night.” Williams said, “I think around the square it is going to be really busy tonight.”

Due to COVID-19, the annual event did look a little different this year. Masks and social distancing were encouraged, while inside of the stores.

The local stores in the square will be open until the holidays roll in.

