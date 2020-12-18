Advertisement

Uptown Meridian theater opening date postponed

The Golden Ticket Cinemas Theater was expected to open Friday but is being pushed back to Monday.
The Golden Ticket Cinemas Theater was expected to open Friday but is being pushed back to Monday.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The grand opening of Golden Ticket Cinemas Theater in Uptown Meridian has been postponed.

The theater was expected to open Friday but is being pushed back to Monday.

Joseph Horton, the operations director for Golden Ticket Cinemas, said COVID-19 has slowed things down, such as equipment being delayed.

Horton said people who bought tickets will be refunded. He also said they will be rebooking and giving free movie passes.

