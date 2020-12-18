West Lauderdale Middle School custodian decorates the hallways

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A custodian at West Lauderdale Middle School is helping to spread holiday cheer.

Mary Willard decorated parts of the school with lights and other décor. Willard uses her own time and money to decorate the hallways so that she could see children’s faces light up whenever they see the decorations.

“I love children. I love to see them smiling,” Willard said. “When you put up one light, they smile, but when you brighten it all up, it really brings a glow to their face. It makes me happy, and it makes them happy.”

Willard also said that she surprises the teachers and students by putting up the lights when school is not in session.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.