Advertisement

West Lauderdale Middle School custodian decorates the hallways

Mary Willard's Decorations
Mary Willard's Decorations(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A custodian at West Lauderdale Middle School is helping to spread holiday cheer.

Mary Willard decorated parts of the school with lights and other décor. Willard uses her own time and money to decorate the hallways so that she could see children’s faces light up whenever they see the decorations.

“I love children. I love to see them smiling,” Willard said. “When you put up one light, they smile, but when you brighten it all up, it really brings a glow to their face. It makes me happy, and it makes them happy.”

Willard also said that she surprises the teachers and students by putting up the lights when school is not in session.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Marion woman charged with felony child abuse
Seven suspects arrested for bringing contraband into the Lauderdale County Jail.
7 charged in contraband case at Lauderdale County Jail
The Mississippi Department of Corrections finds itself once again under investigation over...
Audit requested by MDOC commissioner finds hundreds of thousands in misspent funds by previous administration
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 17, 2020
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (File Photo)
Alabama report on gambling policy completed

Latest News

The Golden Ticket Cinemas Theater was expected to open Friday but is being pushed back to Monday.
Uptown Meridian theater opening date postponed
Alabama Cong. Terri Sewell will be in Sumter County and four other counties next week to...
Sewell announces holiday food distributions
Meeting via Zoom.
State health officer meets with city leaders
The Minority Business Alliance donated $500 to Feed by Faith.
Feed by Faith receives donation
Smoke billows from a Meridian home after it caught fire Thursday night.
Fire destroys Meridian home