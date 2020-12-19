Alabama’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations hit new record highs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama blew past previous records for both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations Friday as the pandemic continues to escalate.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 5,348 new COVID-19 cases for the day, and even taking into account 382 cases that were from laboratory backlogs, 4,966 remaining confirmed cases mark a new high for the state.

For the week, the state has reported 22,840 new cases and is set to outpace last week’s total. The seven-day average for new cases climbed to 3,844.

Friday also marked the third straight day of record-breaking inpatient numbers. Hospitals across the state are treating 2,447 for the coronavirus. Alabama’s stressed hospitals are now at an unsustainable seven-day average of 2,332.

A total of 27 deaths were reported Friday, bringing the weekly total to 148.

