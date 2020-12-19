Charles Agnew Ezell III

Charles Ezell was born on a crisp Friday morning, September 17, 1943 and died December 15, 2020 in Lavaca, Alabama. He grew up on the Tombigbee River, the ancient waterway that has been the Ezell family’s life force for generations, living in the family’s century old log cabin until the age of ten. It was the family home as well as the family business, Ezell’s Fish Camp. The landmark cabin and powerful river would become the rustic storybook backdrop that inspired Charles Ezell and his family to build one of the South’s best known restaurant chains.

The first born of the late C. A. and Mary Hamilton Ezell, Charles was affectionately nicknamed “Doodle,” after a close family friend said he “looked just like a Doodle Bug.” It was a boyhood moniker that his family and friends affectionately used his entire life.

A standout athlete at Choctaw County High School, Charles continued his education at the University of Alabama, where he was an officer in the chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Upon graduation, Charles served in the U. S. Navy, later trying his hand as a banker in Birmingham, Alabama. Homesick for his dear Lavaca and Choctaw County, Charles moved back home to help reinvent the catfish business, of which his father had been so successful. Convincing his Dad that Ezell’s Fish Camp could become the template for a chain of similar restaurants, Charles opened his first Catfish Cabin in Chunky, MS. It did so well, that others were opened in Tuscaloosa, Jackson, MS, Monroe, LA, Dallas, TX, Memphis, TN, and more. By age 35, Charles Ezell was serving up Choctaw County cuisine in 35 locations throughout the South.

Preceded in death by his mother, father, and his beloved son Michael, Charles is survived by his children, Becky Gibson (Chris) Chuck Ezell (Kory), Rachael Ezell, Brian Hart Ezell (Anna) Julia Anna Ezell, Robert Tucker (Karen), Baird Tucker (Emily) sister Mary Ann Hall, brother Joe Ezell (Mary), six grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Kind and gentle, loved by all and the epitome of the Southern Gentleman, Charles “Doodle” Ezell will be remembered as a father, brother, uncle, dear friend, and a successful businessman.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 19 at 11:00 A. M. at Hopewell Baptist Church in Lavaca. Pall Bearers will be Jack Gibson, Walter Hall, Oliver Ezell, Agnew Hall, Clark Ezell, and Eldridge Pettis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hopewell Baptist Church Building Fund, Sunshine Road, Lavaca, AL 36904 or St. John’s Catholic Church, 401 E. Pushmataha St, Butler, AL 36904.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family. Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.