Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,700 new cases reported Sat.

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,700 new cases and 36 new deaths Saturday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 192,111 as of December 19.

So far, 4,390 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,607,803 as of December 12. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 148,466 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Child abuse suspect gets $1.5 million bond
The Mississippi Department of Corrections finds itself once again under investigation over...
Audit requested by MDOC commissioner finds hundreds of thousands in misspent funds by previous administration
Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Marion woman charged with felony child abuse
Seven suspects arrested for bringing contraband into the Lauderdale County Jail.
7 charged in contraband case at Lauderdale County Jail
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (File Photo)
Alabama report on gambling policy completed

Latest News

Rain will come through tonight and last until tomorrow morning.
Rain is approaching and we will see scattered showers tonight and tomorrow morning.
State health officer meets with city leaders
State health officer meets with city leaders
West Lauderdale Middle School custodian decorates the hallways
West Lauderdale Middle School custodian decorates the hallways
MCC holds virtual graduation ceremony
MCC holds virtual graduation ceremony