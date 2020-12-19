John A. White, 79, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Sadd Hospice in Mobile, Alabama surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April, 9, 1941 in Brainerd, Minnesota to Paul Lowell and Marie Hoffbauer White. Mr. White was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a retired educator of 35 years with the Choctaw County Board of Education.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Smith White of Butler; son, David White (Donna) of Montgomery; daughter Rhonda Pullen (Eric) of Mobile; son, Dean White of Nashville; grandchildren, Holli Worsham (Miles), Erin Cooke (Lucas), Quinn Pullen, and Helen Lee (Hunter); great-grandchildren, Luke Cooke, Nora Cooke, Gabe Cooke, and Sunnie Worsham; siblings, James L. “Jimmy” White (Betty) of Navarre Beach, Florida, Eileen Brown (Norman) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and Paula Kay White of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; special and gracious caregivers, Polly Bowen (sister-in-law) and Johnny Gaines; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Lowell and Marie Hoffbauer White; son, Lowell White; and sister Mary Ellen Sams.

Honorary Pallbearers include David White, Dean White, Eric Pullen, Miles Worsham, Lucas Cooke, Quinn Pullen, Mack Mosley, and Johnny Gaines.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic the family has requested to have a private memorial service with Dr. Mike Smith and Father Travis Burnett officiating.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.