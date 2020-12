Graveside services for Mrs. Juanita Venson will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at East Cemetery, Enterprise with Rev. Darius Edmonson officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Venson, 84, of Stockbridge, GA, previously of Stonewall, MS, who died Friday, December 11, 2020 at The Love continued Personal Care Home in Georgia. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.

