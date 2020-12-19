Rain is approaching and we will see scattered showers tonight and tomorrow morning.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are seeing showers moving through east Mississippi and west Alabama tonight and we will be cooling into the mid 40′s. Using the EMEPA live radar we can start to see the rain creeping in and we are seeing some spots of more moderate rain. This line of showers will get heavier as the night goes on and by tomorrow morning, we could still be seeing a few showers, but it will mostly be cloudy skies.

The rain will start to move to the east by lunch time and we can start to see a few holes in the clouds where sunshine can come through .By the evening we will be starting to clear, and we will be left with a few thin clouds. The clouds will move to the east and by the time you are going to bed we will be clear and ready for sunny skies on Monday. There will be spots of more moderate rain, but most of the showers will be more scattered and only last through the morning.

We could see anywhere from less than a tenth of an inch to a fifth of an inch, so it won’t be a very wet day. However, with a few showers coming through it will be nice to go grab some brunch and snuggle up on the couch. Even when the rain is done, we will be left with cloudy skies, so it’ll be a great day to relax at home.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50′s by noon and by 4 PM the sun will start to peep out right in time for sunset. We will cool off quickly into the lower 50′s by 6 PM and overnight we will be in the mid 30′s. We will see scattered showers tomorrow and then we will be dry for Monday and Tuesday.

The rain will return by Wednesday and Thursday when the showers will be heavier and we could see up to an inch of rain. This won’t affect Christmas day too much, but we will be seeing cooler temperatures in the lower 40′s for the highs.

We will be in the upper 50′s tomorrow and reach the mid 60′s by Wednesday, but the rain will knock our temperatures back down. Overnight we will be in the mid to upper 30′s for most of the week, and the mid 30′s by Christmas night.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.