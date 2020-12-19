Rain is on the way for Saturday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain is in our weekend forecast, but the whole weekend will not be rainy. Most of the weekend will be salvageable as the rain will primarily fall Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

This Weekend’s Rain

Rain will begin picking up Saturday evening between 6 PM and 9 PM. The biggest part of the rain will end between 11 PM Saturday and 2 AM Sunday, but areas of light rain will linger through about 7-9 AM Sunday. Saturday will be dry before 5 PM, though you’ll notice clouds increasing. Sunday will be dry after about 8 AM.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear, and we will cool through the 40s and to near 40 by 10 PM. Clouds will begin increasing overnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 32 degrees. Saturday will be dry during the day beneath increasing clouds. The high temperature will be as high as 62 degrees. That rain arrives Saturday evening.

The Christmas Forecast

Our next weather maker arrives Wednesday evening. It will bring rain that can fall through Thursday morning, then most of Christmas Eve will be dry as we’re preparing for Santa’s flight into East Mississippi and West Alabama. The high temperature will be near 54 degrees, and that may happen early in the day. The low will be near 34 degrees. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny and cold! The high temperature will be near 40 degrees. The low temperature will be near 25 degrees.

