Roy E. Hayes

By Letisha Young
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Graveside services for Roy E. Hayes, 72, will be Monday, December 21, 2020, at 1:00, at Pine Forest Cemetery in Collinsville. Dr. Ronald Kitchens will be officiating. Mr. Hayes passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care.

Mr. Hayes was a veteran of The United States Army, having served in Vietnam. He was an avid golfer, a big Alabama fan and a fantastic cook. He loved his family and especially loved spoiling his great grandchild.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Annette; his daughter Cristy Seal and his son Craig Proaps (Shelby); grandchildren Hawk Seal (Megan) and Carter Proaps; great grandchild Houston Seal and another one that will be here in July 2021; a sister Linda Goss and brothers Charles Hayes, Larry Green and Laverne Green.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leon and Ruth Green.

