Three Clarkdale student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

Clarkdale seniors Mary Ashley Culpepper (left), Cole Gardner (middle) and Haley Freeman (right)...
Clarkdale seniors Mary Ashley Culpepper (left), Cole Gardner (middle) and Haley Freeman (right) all signed to continue playing their sports at local junior colleges next year
By Ellie French
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two local junior colleges received some early Christmas gifts as three Clarkdale student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Friday.

In a special ceremony held in the high school library, seniors Haley Freeman, Mary Ashley Culpepper and Cole Gardner all signed to play their respective sports at local junior colleges next year.

Culpepper and Gardner will be continuing their soccer careers at Meridian Community College. Culpepper, who has played on Clarkdale’s varsity team since the seventh grade, will play for MCC women’s soccer coach Mike Smith next fall. Gardner, who made it all the way to the South State title game with the Bulldogs last season, will play under MCC men’s coach Sam Wilson next year.

”I actually have some connections with some of the players at MCC,” Culpepper said. “So I’m really excited to reunite and play with those girls again and I think that we will help the program.”

”I really like (Coach) Sam Wilson. I had him as a travel coach and I really liked him,” Gardner said. “I went out there (MCC) and met the team and I really like the team as well.”

Freeman, an outfielder and third baseman for the Lady Bulldogs softball team, will continue to play next year at East Mississippi Community College. Have a familiar face who played alongside her last season drew Freeman to commit to the Lions.

”A former senior from last year who I’m really close with signed there,” Freeman said. “I also went to their camp and I really liked it because it’s just a big family down there. I also really like Coach (Austin) McNair.”

Culpepper and Gardner are in the midst of their senior soccer seasons at Clarkdale while Freeman will begin here final season of high school softball in the spring.

