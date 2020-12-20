Annual wreath ceremony held in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Wreaths Across America held their annual ceremony where many honor the men and women who served our country. But there were smaller crowds this year due to COVID.

A patriotic ceremony was held at the Newton Veterans Memorial Cemetery where love ones remember and honor veterans who have died by putting a wreath on their headstone.

“We died two deaths in life. One is our physical death, and the other one is when we are forgotten. We want to make sure that no veteran is ever forgotten. The families have loved ones buried here. We didn’t want to cancel that and forget. We want to honor those who served our country and the families who sacrifice alongside them,” said Mississippi Veteran Affairs-Executive Director, Stacey Pickering.

Families placed wreaths next to the headstone of their loved ones.

“My son is here, and he’s been here since 2017. I’ve been attending this event ever since,” said volunteer Dorothy Graves.

“My twin brothers are laid to rest out here. It is a chance to pay respect to our men and women who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country. We want to let them know they are not forgotten. They may be gone from this world, but they are not gone from our memories,” said Veteran Kevin Gamber.

Many said they are grateful to even have this event at all.

“You want to show love. I appreciate what they did for us to be here today,” said volunteer Karen Ford.

“I’m truly grateful that they are still holding this event. It gives us a chance to support our loved ones and to encourage one another in this time of year,” said Gamber.

Since 2008, Congress proclaims a Saturday in December as National Wreaths Across America Day. This day is to remember and honor the brave men and women who served.

Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit organization founded in 2007.

