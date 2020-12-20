Advertisement

CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new allergy guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines.

The recommendations were published on the CDC’s website Saturday.

The CDC suggests that people who have ever had a severe allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis, to any ingredient in a COVID-19 vaccine should not get that specific vaccine.

The agency said people with a history of anaphylaxis to other vaccines or injectable medications should consult their doctor about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Symptoms of anaphylaxis include shortness of breath, a closing of the throat, nausea and dizziness.

Because of possible reactions, the CDC recommends that providers monitor all people for 15 minutes after getting the vaccine.

