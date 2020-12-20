Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,200 new cases reported Sun.

The Allen County Health Department reports another COVID-19 related death.
The Allen County Health Department reports another COVID-19 related death.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,222 new cases and 19 new deaths Sunday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 194,333 as of December 19.

So far, 4,409 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,607,803 as of December 12. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 148,466 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

