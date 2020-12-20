First Responders: Sgt. Rochester Anderson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sgt. Rochester Anderson is a detective and says he approaches all cases in the same way. He says he fights for the victim and the families in every case he works. He does so in a methodical manner.

“I treat them all as if they were a homicide. Regardless of a trashcan stolen, property stolen for a life taken,” Anderson said.

Anderson has been with the Meridian Police Department going on six years. He worked as a patrolman for a few years before becoming a detective.

“I like it and the mobility. It’s not mundane. You’re not doing the same thing over and over,” Anderson said.

Although he’s a detective now and loves his job, Anderson had another ambition when he was younger.

“Truthfully, what I wanted to do is draw comics. That sounds like a world apart from where I ended up,” Anderson said.

He still draws. He creates art through the computer, oil painting and pen. He said being a detective and a comic book artist are very similar.

“When you have a comic book, you have to lay out a grid. You have to have a story and then you put pictures with it to get the idea across,” Anderson explained. “It’s the same thing with a case. You have the elements, then you take the evidence and lay it out then put it all together.”

Drawing and painting is also an outlet for Anderson. He says it’s very important to compartmentalize work and emotion.

“It can take a toll. I’m still a human being and regardless of how I try to safeguard myself mentally, you still get affected,” Anderson said.

He says it’s vital to leave emotions out of a case.

“Get the emotions out and look at what’s there. I want to be logical when I’m approaching whatever incident I’m going to. The biggest thing is to have a spiritual core and make its solid, then you can go from there,” Anderson said.

For now, Anderson says he loves being a detective in the Queen City. He also says he’d like to continue seeing it improve.

“I live in Meridian. I can’t see myself migrating anywhere else anytime soon. I’d like to be a part of the solution to make it better,” Anderson said.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.