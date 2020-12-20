Local groups distributed over 600 toys to community

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carter Foundation and Bridgebuilders held their annual Christmas toy and a canned good drive. It was a drive-thru event at the Velma Young parking lot.

Several unwrapped toys were placed in open trunks or handed through the windows of each car.

Many volunteers helped distribute over 600 toys to young girls and boys.

The gift of giving didn’t stop there as residents donated canned goods to help feed the hungry.

“This year has been a trying time for a lot of people. Everyone has been affected someway because of COVID. We wanted to put people in a good mood. We want them to know that other people care by giving them that extra toy. It will be something to add under the Christmas tree. For some people, this might be the only gift they receive,” said Founder - Carter Foundation, James Carter.

“One of the main goals of this event is showing that we still care. Through any obstacle that comes our way we still can provide to the ones we need,” said Dwayne Davis, Ward 2 city council.

Organizers said they are planning more events to help the community for 2021.

