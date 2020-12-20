Memorial Services for Maj James Ronnie “Flash” Gordon will be held at a later date at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Maj. Gordon, 69, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at his home.

Flash was an avid walker having walked between 12 and 20 miles a day; flash was part of a global walking challenge having been in the top four percent of over one million participants. Ronnie logged over one million steps in a months’ time in previous challenges. He was retired after over 20 years in the U.S. Airforce where he was a Major and a navigator for the RF-4C aircraft. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren which were very dear to him. Flash also loved all things music, he was talented, and could play numerous instruments.

Ronnie is survived by his two sons Daniel Gordon (Tiffany) and Thomas Gordon (Hillary). Sister Cindy Gordon Breazeale; grandchildren Demarea, Rebekah, Mykal, Eric, Holly, Kaleb, Emma, and one Great Grandson Easton. Special cousins Quinn and Mary Carlisle as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Maj Gordon is preceded in death by his parents James Shirley and Rachel Gordon. His daughter, Melissa Gordon Banks; and one granddaughter Lahna Gordon.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Anderson Cancer Center Benevolence Fund in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

