Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians on historic nomination of Congresswoman Deb Haaland for Interior Secretary

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congresswoman Deb Haaland of New Mexico and a citizen of the Pueblo of Laguna was announced as President-Elect Biden’s nominee for Secretary of the Interior. Haaland’s nomination marks a historic milestone in U.S. history.

She will be the first Native American to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior and hold a Cabinet-level position once confirmed.

“The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians offers our most heartfelt congratulations to Congresswoman Haaland on this historic nomination,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. “I have had the opportunity to meet Congresswoman Haaland in Washington D.C. and I know with her depth of knowledge, experience and background she will be a fierce advocate for tribal communities and all indigenous people. She will lead with care, passion and a deep understanding of native issues while ensuring Tribal Nations are represented at the highest levels of federal government.

“I am grateful to President-Elect Biden for this show of respect and commitment to Indian Country and once confirmed I look forward to working with Secretary Haaland and her team,” Ben continued.

Once confirmed Haaland will serve as the Nation’s 54th Secretary of the Interior.

