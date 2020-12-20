Advertisement

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians on historic nomination of Congresswoman Deb Haaland for Interior Secretary

MCBI Tribal Chief Ben and Deb Haaland
MCBI Tribal Chief Ben and Deb Haaland(WLBT)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congresswoman Deb Haaland of New Mexico and a citizen of the Pueblo of Laguna was announced as President-Elect Biden’s nominee for Secretary of the Interior. Haaland’s nomination marks a historic milestone in U.S. history.

She will be the first Native American to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior and hold a Cabinet-level position once confirmed.

“The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians offers our most heartfelt congratulations to Congresswoman Haaland on this historic nomination,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. “I have had the opportunity to meet Congresswoman Haaland in Washington D.C. and I know with her depth of knowledge, experience and background she will be a fierce advocate for tribal communities and all indigenous people. She will lead with care, passion and a deep understanding of native issues while ensuring Tribal Nations are represented at the highest levels of federal government.

“I am grateful to President-Elect Biden for this show of respect and commitment to Indian Country and once confirmed I look forward to working with Secretary Haaland and her team,” Ben continued.

Once confirmed Haaland will serve as the Nation’s 54th Secretary of the Interior.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Child abuse suspect gets $1.5 million bond
Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Marion woman charged with felony child abuse
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2013 file photo, former Gov. William Winter speaks at a symposium on...
Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter dies at 97
Meeting via Zoom.
State health officer meets with city leaders
Robert Michael Lundstrom (far left) and Jacob Brent Fitzgerald (third from left) were...
AG: Six child predators sentenced to prison

Latest News

The Allen County Health Department reports another COVID-19 related death.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,200 new cases reported Sun.
Handcuffs on desk
3 arrested, 1 sentenced in undercover child exploitation operation
Carter Toy Drive
Carter Toy Drive
Newton Wreath
Newton Wreath