Mr. Richard Franklin “Buddy” Rainer

Graveside services for Richard Franklin “Buddy” Rainer of York will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at the Livingston Memorial Gardens with Rev. Scott officiating. Visitation will be held at the cemetery thirty minutes prior to the service.

Mr. Rainer passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 29, 1927 to Richard Porter and Avis Sellers Rainer in Boyd, AL. Mr. Rainer was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was a retired cattle farmer and veteran of the U.S. Army. He always enjoyed being outdoors and listening to classic country music.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Pearl Dearman Rainer; son, Richard Franklin “Rick” Rainer, Jr. (Dorothy); daughter, Mary Evelyn Rebecca (Steve); grandchildren, Jenifer Rainer Glosson (Jody), Kathy Marie Aldridge, R.J. Rainer (Alise), and Christopher Harley Rebecca; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, David Rainer; and sisters, Agnes Dew and Joyce Corley.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Porter and Avis Sellers Rainer; grandchildren, Amy Rainer, Michael Aldridge, and Brittany Michelle Rebecca; and siblings, Ernie Rainer and Nita Hester

Honorary Pallbearers include R.J. Rainer, Christopher Rebecca, Skylar Covington, Steve Rebecca, and Jody Glosson.

