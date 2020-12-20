Graveside services for Mrs. Patricia A Starnes Poythress Nelson will begin at 2:30 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Dr. Dan Lanier officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Poythress Nelson, 80, of Bailey, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Patricia was a member of Northcrest Baptist Church in Meridian for many years. She was giving of herself and was a servant at heart. She enjoyed helping work voting polls in years past. She loved her family and enjoyed her role as “GG” to her great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Patricia is survived by her husband Jim Nelson; children Deborah Thurston (Skip), Craig Poythress (Sherry), Keith Poythress (Gayla), Michael Poythress, Scott Nelson, Janette Van Dyke, and Jennifer Beucher (George). Grandchildren Danny Thurston, Kevin Thurston, Jeffrey Thurston, Patricia Poythress, Anthony Poythress (Heverad), Virginia Poythress, Jesse Garrett (Brittany), Amanda Poythress, Edward Poythress (Michelle), Joseph Poythress, Tyler Nelson, Conner Nelson, Travis Van Dyke, Danielle Beucher, and Charlize Beucher. Thirteen great-grandchildren. Brothers, Bill Starnes (Wallie), Bob Starnes (Carolyn), and Charles Starnes (Karen) as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Poythress Nelson is preceded in death by her parents Winston and Bertha Starnes.

The family suggest memorials be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Bill Starnes, Bob Starnes, Charles Starnes, Craig Poythress, Keith Poythress, and Michael Poythress.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

